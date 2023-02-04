Mini rice mills to help farmers brand, sell rice from fields

February 04, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST

KOCHI

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ernakulam, has launched mini rice mills that will easily enable farmers to mill, brand and sell rice that they produce. A demonstration unit of the mini rice mill to help milling of rice locally has been set up at Keerampara, near Kothamangalam. The unit was inaugurated on Saturday by Antony John, MLA, said a communication here.

The mini rice mill comprises a parboiling unit with capacity to boil half-a-tonne of paddy, green house dryer, a rubber roll sheller that helps mill the paddy without losing bran, polishing machine to retain the bran according to the required levels, and a sortex facility to remove stones from rice. There is also a vacuum packing facility to help store the rice for a longer period.

The mini rice mill has been established with the backing of KVK Ernakulam using financial support from NABARD. The mill will be operated by Periyar Valley Spices Farmers’ Producer Company. Ernakulam district panchayat member K.K. Dani will supervise the rice mill, the communication added.

KVK head and principal scientist Shinoj K. Subramanyn said the mini rice mill had been established to reduce the manual labour input in milling paddy. Though mechanisation has taken over some aspects of paddy cultivation, milling has continued to be a labour-intensive component. Besides, there is great demand for rice that is produced locally. This also ensures better prices for framers.

A sales outlet opened by the Department of Agriculture with the help of the State Horticulture Mission was also inaugurated on Saturday.