Mini industrial unit at Perumbavoor Govt. Polytechnic College to make products on commercial basis

A mini industrial unit at the Government Polytechnic College, Perumbavoor, will soon manufacture panel boards and cabinet trays on a commercial basis as part of the twin goals of upskilling students and scaling up internal revenue.

The institute is the first among the higher educational institutions in the State to receive government nod to set up a mini industrial unit on the campus. An initial support of ₹1.25 crore has been sanctioned by the government to kick-start the novel project.

“The mini industrial unit will witness technically qualified students get involved in manufacturing products on a turnkey basis for clients. The ultimate aim is enhancing the skill level of aspirants in tune with the demands of the industry,” said Principal Aiju Thomas.

The facilities available at the unit will be offered to entrepreneurs who can avail them to manufacture products after paying the fee prescribed to use the space. A network of polytechnics will be formed to ease the logistics involved in production and to use the manpower available on each campus, according to the authorities.

The young talents at the polytechnic had already proven their expertise by manufacturing three products, including microcontrollers, digital trainer kit, and 8,051 microcontroller kits, on a commercial basis. An estimated ₹1-lakh profit was earned through the sale of the products. Mr. Thomas said 75% of the earnings were given to the students as part of the ‘Earn while you learn’ project.

The polytechnic at Koovapady had gained the attention of the Department of Higher Education after it launched the self-maintenance cell, where students undertake maintenance work on the campus besides taking care of the various processes in labs. A fabrication lab has state-of-the-art equipment to aid manufacturing work done by the students.