Milma units offer special discounts to public on National Milk Day

November 26, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Kochi

The two milk processing plants of the Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) at Edappally and Thripunithura were among the Milma units that were open to public on Friday and Saturday as part of the birthday celebrations of Dr. Verghese Kurien.

The birthday of Dr. Kurien (on Saturday), known as the Milkman of India, is observed as the National Milk Day. He is also the father of White Revolution in the country.

Hundreds of students from various schools and people from different walks of life visited the plants, ERCMPU sources said. They also availed special discounts on various products.

The processing plants in Thrissur, Kottayam, and Kattappana too were open to the public. The Ernakulam (Thripunithura), Kottayam and Thrissur plants are the major milk processing plants. Of them, the Thripunithura plant leads with a capacity to process around 3.5 lakh litres of milk per day. Kottayam and Thrissur plants have a processing capacity of around one lakh litres a day.