Milma union announces awards for excellence

Published - September 09, 2024 08:28 am IST - KOCHI

The awards will be presented in Perumbavoor on September 28 to mark the 38th anniversary of ERCMPU

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

State apex dairy cooperative Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) has announced awards for excellence in six categories, including for cooperative societies that supply the best quality milk. There are also awards for model cooperative societies and awards to honour the best milk cooler units, cooperatives that supply high-quality milk, model farmers, dealers, and cooperatives.

The awards will be presented in Perumbavoor on September 28 to mark the 38th anniversary of ERCMPU. There are 936 cooperatives in the region comprising Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Thrissur districts.

The award winners are model cooperatives in the four districts under ERCMPU - Anand-pattern Cooperative Societies (APCOS) in Pandappalli, Ernakulam; Ananthapuram, Thrissur; Kuriyanad, Kottayam; and Santhigram, Idukki.

The best bulk milk cooler units are Koodalappad, Ernakulam; Pattiparamba, Thrissur; Champakkara, Kottayam; and Pattayakudi, Idukki (all APCOS). The societies that maintained high quality are Valluvally, Ernakulam; Mayannur, Thrissur; Manthuruthy, Kottayam; and Pazhayamattom, Idukki.

Ksheeramithra award for model farmers went to Dias Jose (Peringazha), Johny T.J. (Melur), Bijumon Thomas (Kuriyanad), and Jins Kurien (Kambommedu). Ksheeramitra Award for small farmers went to Antil Joseph (Chandrapura), V.C. Krishnan (Pattiparamb), Soni Chacko (Kadappur), and Moly Roy (Pazhayarikandam).

Milma Mitra Award for excellence in marketing went to Guruvayur Devaswom, AIMS (Ernakulam), Vinayak Caterers, and BPCL (Ernakulam). Award for dealers went to K.C. Chandrasekharan (Ernakulam), K. Ramachandran (Thrissur), Abdul Rahim (Kottayam), and Nisha (Idukki). Milma Shoppe (General) winners are Prejit M.M. and APCOS Shoppe, Thirumarayur.

