Milma training centre in Munnar named after Verghese Kurien

KOCHI

01 February 2021 00:52 IST

The revamped Ernakulam Region Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) training centre in Munnar has been named after Verghese Kurien, the ‘Milkman of India’ and the father of the White Revolution in the country.

The facility was inaugurated at the hill station on Sunday by Dean Kuriakose, MP. P.A. Balan, chairman of Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, presided at the brief function organised in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol.

After the inauguration of the facility, the training centre was named after Kurien to mark his 100th birth anniversary celebrations, said an ERCMPU spokesperson.

Inaugurating the facility, Mr. Kuriakose said the milk federation’s activities deserved to be praised because dairy farmers were being given remuneration in keeping with what they deserved even at a time when farmers across the country were fighting for survival and were on the path of protest.

Former MLA A.K. Mani named the training centre after Kurien and thanked the milk federation for the social uplifting activities undertaken in areas dominated by tribespeople.

ERCMPU chairman John Theruvath said the milk union was able to procure the entire quantity of milk produced by farmers attached to the cooperative even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the dairy sector had not been hit too hard by the pandemic-induced economic difficulties.

He said dairy farmers supplying milk to the union in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam and Idukki districts would be given extra incentive of ₹1.50 per litre from February 1 as part of efforts to encourage farmers and to support them in difficult times. Of the ₹1.50 per litre, ₹1 will go to the farmer while fifty paise will be given to the milk cooperatives for meeting expenses related to procurement activities.