Milma to organise National Milk Day celebrations on November 26

November 24, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand Milma, will organise National Milk Day celebrations on November 26.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the event at Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly. It will feature a talk in memory of Verghese Kurien, the father of the ‘White Revolution’ and founder of the dairy cooperative movement. The programme will also witness the launch of a comprehensive cattle insurance policy in the State, according to a communication.

Benny Behanan, MP, will roll out the insurance policy. Nirmala Kurien, expert in human resources, will deliver the Dr. Verghese Kurien memorial lecture. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan will speak at the function presided by Roji M. John, MLA.

