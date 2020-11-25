Milma to honour Kurien

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union has decided to honour the ‘Milkman of India’ and the father of India’s White Revolution, Dr. Varghese Kurien, on his 100th birthday on Thursday.

John Theruvath, chairman of the regional milk union, said that a training institute for presidents and officials of the milk cooperatives would be established in Munnar in the name of the late Kurien. He said that an online painting competition for children was now under way to honour Dr. Kurien.

Dairy farmers in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam, and Idukki will write to the Centre requesting that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on Dr. Kurien.

The union has also decided to install a bust of Dr. Kurien at the zonal office in Edappally, he said.