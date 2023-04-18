Milma ‘synchronises’ prices of two milk variants

April 18, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation has ‘synchronised’ the prices of two variants of milk from the Milma stable with effect from Wednesday. Under the process, the milk in green cover (standardised and with higher fat content) will cost ₹60 a litre from Wednesday. The variant in yellow cover (double toned) will cost ₹50 a litre.

M.S. Mani, chairman of the apex milk marketing cooperative, said that only a price synchronisation had been done though it has been interpreted otherwise in the market. He said that only less than 2.5% of the total Milma milk sale will be affected by the price synchronisation, while the price of other milk variants will remain the same.

Milma sources said that from Wednesday, all products from the Milma stable from across three regional cooperative unions will be synchronised. The milk cooperative wants to achieve uniform packing as well as pricing and quantity criteria across the State. The process is on and uniformity has been achieved with regard to milk, curd and ghee (clarified butter).

The other products will also undergo the same process so that across Kerala, Milma products will come in uniform packets with equal volumes and matching prices.