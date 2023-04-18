HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Milma ‘synchronises’ prices of two milk variants

Milk in green cover to cost ₹60 a litre from Wednesday and the variant in yellow cover to cost ₹50 a litre

April 18, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation has ‘synchronised’ the prices of two variants of milk from the Milma stable with effect from Wednesday. Under the process, the milk in green cover (standardised and with higher fat content) will cost ₹60 a litre from Wednesday. The variant in yellow cover (double toned) will cost ₹50 a litre.

M.S. Mani, chairman of the apex milk marketing cooperative, said that only a price synchronisation had been done though it has been interpreted otherwise in the market. He said that only less than 2.5% of the total Milma milk sale will be affected by the price synchronisation, while the price of other milk variants will remain the same.

Milma sources said that from Wednesday, all products from the Milma stable from across three regional cooperative unions will be synchronised. The milk cooperative wants to achieve uniform packing as well as pricing and quantity criteria across the State. The process is on and uniformity has been achieved with regard to milk, curd and ghee (clarified butter).

The other products will also undergo the same process so that across Kerala, Milma products will come in uniform packets with equal volumes and matching prices.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.