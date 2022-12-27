Milma records 12% growth in milk sales

December 27, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The State cooperative which sells the Milma brand of milk under different categories has seen an increase in sales of around 12%. The growth in sales comes after COVID-19 restrictions on dairy activities, sources in the milk cooperative said.

The sources also pointed out that there had been a drop in milk procurement during the recent months. While procurement stands around 14.15 lakh litres per day, the sales volume is 15.32 lakh litres per day.

The price of different categories of milk had gone up ₹6 a litre from December 1. Of the hiked price, 83.75% or more than ₹5 will go to farmers who are confronting serious issues such as spiralling price of cattle feed.

Meanwhile, the government’s move to bring in legislation to ensure the quality of feed in State markets has been welcomed by the cooperative. Milk union chairman K.A. Mani said on Tuesday that the Bill was under the consideration of the committee.

He pointed that there was a proposal to introduce a standard for cattle feed with BIS certification, which would bring about a system in which there was all-India quality parameters for the feed sold across the country.

Standard quality feed is a huge requirement for the dairy industry. The case is more so for Kerala, which imports a large volume of cattle feed from outside. It is estimated that Milma and the public sector Kerala Feeds Limited produce around 2,200 tonnes of cattle feed, whereas the actual requirement could be about double that quantity.

Making it an offence to sell inferior quality cattle feed will be a deterrent to unscrupulous elements in the future, Mr. Mani added.