Milma processing units open doors to public

August 24, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam regional union of Milma (milk marketing cooperative) will open its doors to the public for them to directly witness the process of collection and processing of milk. Chairman of the regional union M.T. Jayan said that arrangements have been made for the public to visit Milma units at Thripunithura, Thrissur, Ramavarmapuram, Kottayam Vadavathoor, and Kattappana.

The visitors will also have a chance to buy specialised Milma products during their visit to the plants. Those wishing to visit the dairies can contact: Thripunithura - 9447078010; Thrissur - 9447543276; Kottayam - 9447532106, and Kattappana - 9447396859.

