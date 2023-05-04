ADVERTISEMENT

Millet mela organised in Kochi to create awareness about safe food practices 

May 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Kochi, with support from the FSSAI southern regional office, organised ‘Eat Right Millet Mela’ here on Thursday as part of efforts to create awareness about safe food practices and creation of a food safety ecosystem in the country.

The United Nations had declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. A walkathon was organised to create awareness about millets as a healthy and nutritious food option. An exhibition showcased different types of millets, their nutritional value, value-added products from millets and how they can be incorporated into everyday meals. There was also a choice of millet-based dishes.

Food Safety Commissioner V.R. Vinod presided over the function, inaugurated by Mayor M. Anilkumar. Sanu Jacob, director, National Food Laboratory, Chennai, was present.

Delegates from both Central and State government undertakings, members of the Kudumbashree Mission, school and college students, teachers, farmers, and entrepreneurs participated in the programmes, said a communication here.

