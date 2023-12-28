Millet-fish fusion dishes draw food lovers at festival in Kochi

December 28, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

A large variety of fusion dishes of millet-fish combination took the centre stage at the three-day Millet-Fish Festival that got under way at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Thursday. The festival showcased an array of millet-fish dishes such as kodo millet-shrimp biryani, little millet-seafood sadya, octopus fry, seaweed halwa, pearl millet smoothie and millet sweets, drawing food enthusiasts in large numbers. The sumptuous sadya included a mix of little millet with shrimp, squid, clam and three types of fishes.

The organisers said a special highlight of the festival was the Karnataka vegetarian millet food stall, run by a team of 12 farmers, including women, from north Karnataka. Their offerings included dishes like cholappam (bread with sorghum), finger millet poori, and sweets prepared using various millets.

The sale of live fish is another major attraction. Seabass, pearl spot, red snapper and tilapia, farmed in cages, are available for purchase. Adding an exciting competitive edge to the festival on Thursday was a recipe contest that featured a wide range of diversified millet-fish combo dishes. Innovations such as fish nirvana, millet khawa, and multi-millet steam cake, and different varieties of millet biryani were the highlight of the contest that brought out the creativity as well as culinary expertise of the participants.

The festival also features activities such as buyer-seller meet, sale of millets and millet-based products, nutrition and health talks and seminars. Farmers, farmers’ producer organisations (FPOs), self-help groups, agri-startups are attending the festival to exhibit their products, offering an opportunity for consumers, traders and distributors to foster business deals.

The festival was inaugurated by C. Tara Satyavathi, Director of ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad. CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan presided. Fruit saplings, vegetable seeds and meat products procured from the Kerala Agricultural University and the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University are also available at the festival. A millet cookery show by culinary experts from Karnataka will be held on Friday.

