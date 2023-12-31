GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Millet-Fish Fest leaves foodies asking for more

December 31, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day Millet-Fish Festival ended in Kochi on December 30 with food lovers craving for more. One of the biggest draws during the festival was live oysters on offer from a women’s self-help group in Moothakunnam. There was a rush of people wanting to get a taste of the live oysters after depuration(the process of expelling contaminants from gills and guts of oysters by providing them with good purified seawater). According to experts, oysters are rich in protein, lipids, carbohydrates, and minerals.

The festival, organised by Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra, had its focus on creating awareness about the rich nutritional value and health benefits of millets as well as their fusion with fish for a balanced diet. There was also an entrepreneurship meet focused on value addition, branding, packing and marketing. Information on funding support for budding entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, technology incubation facilities and services for food entrepreneurship offered by various research institutes under the Central Government were also discussed at the session, said a press release here.

The buyer-seller meet offered an opportunity for consumers, traders and distributors to foster business deals of various millet products. This provided business opportunities for farmers’ producer companies, self-help groups, and agri-startups helping them to forge direct connections with consumers and distributors.

Millet-fish fusion dishes draw food lovers at festival in Kochi
