Millet fish fest at CMFRI from December 28

December 27, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day Millet Fish Festival beginning on December 28 on the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) campus, Kochi, will feature millet-fish combo dishes, Karnataka millet vegetarian food stall, cookery show, buyer-seller meet, farmed live fish, Lakshadweep varieties, nutrition and health talks, recipe contest, and seminars.

The event is also aimed at promoting healthy eating habits and developing the market value chain in Kerala for millets produced by farmers in other States.

The festival aims at popularising fusion flavours of millet and fish combo. Millet farmer groups in Karnataka and food stalls by women self-help groups will be the main attractions at the fest, said the organisers. The fest will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. till Saturday.

The event is organised by the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra of the CMFRI. Stalls of Society for Assistance to Fisherwoman, women entrepreneurs, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association, and Kerala Bakers Association will deliver varieties of millet-fish food delicacies.

