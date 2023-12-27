GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Millet fish fest at CMFRI from December 28

December 27, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day Millet Fish Festival beginning on December 28 on the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) campus, Kochi, will feature millet-fish combo dishes, Karnataka millet vegetarian food stall, cookery show, buyer-seller meet, farmed live fish, Lakshadweep varieties, nutrition and health talks, recipe contest, and seminars.

The event is also aimed at promoting healthy eating habits and developing the market value chain in Kerala for millets produced by farmers in other States.

The festival aims at popularising fusion flavours of millet and fish combo. Millet farmer groups in Karnataka and food stalls by women self-help groups will be the main attractions at the fest, said the organisers. The fest will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. till Saturday.

The event is organised by the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra of the CMFRI. Stalls of Society for Assistance to Fisherwoman, women entrepreneurs, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association, and Kerala Bakers Association will deliver varieties of millet-fish food delicacies.

Related Topics

Kochi / food

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.