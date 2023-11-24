ADVERTISEMENT

Millet fest to get under way in Thrikkakara on November 29

November 24, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day Millet Fest being organised in connection with the International Year of Millets would begin in Thrikkakara on November 29, said district panchayat president Ullas Thomas.

The fest is being organised jointly by the district panchayat, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development department, All India Radio Kochi FM, and the Kudumbashree. It will be held at Thrikkakara open stage, Thrikkakara community hall, and Priyadarshini hall.

Addressing the media in Kochi on Friday, Mr. Thomas said a slew of cultural programmes would be held as part of the fest. On the first day, a presentation will be held on the relevance and possibilities of millets. It will be followed by sharing of experiences by members of the Attapady-based millet farmer producer company. Tribal arts fest will follow.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hibi Eden, MP, will inaugurate the fest on November 30. Uma Thomas, MLA, will preside. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh will deliver the keynote address. Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai will be present. Award-winning singer Nanjiyamma will be the chief guest.

A millet-based culinary fest will be held on the final day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US