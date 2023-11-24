HamberMenu
Millet fest to get under way in Thrikkakara on November 29

November 24, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day Millet Fest being organised in connection with the International Year of Millets would begin in Thrikkakara on November 29, said district panchayat president Ullas Thomas.

The fest is being organised jointly by the district panchayat, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development department, All India Radio Kochi FM, and the Kudumbashree. It will be held at Thrikkakara open stage, Thrikkakara community hall, and Priyadarshini hall.

Addressing the media in Kochi on Friday, Mr. Thomas said a slew of cultural programmes would be held as part of the fest. On the first day, a presentation will be held on the relevance and possibilities of millets. It will be followed by sharing of experiences by members of the Attapady-based millet farmer producer company. Tribal arts fest will follow.

Hibi Eden, MP, will inaugurate the fest on November 30. Uma Thomas, MLA, will preside. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh will deliver the keynote address. Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai will be present. Award-winning singer Nanjiyamma will be the chief guest.

A millet-based culinary fest will be held on the final day.

