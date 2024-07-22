Milk union to distribute ₹45 lakh as heat distress insurance to dairy farmers

Milma Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) will disburse ₹45 lakh insurance claim to farmers, who reported less milk yield from their animals under heat distress during the past summer. ERCMPU Chairman M.T. Jayan said that the money would be disbursed among the farmers owning a total of 24,000 cows associated with the milk cooperatives in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Kottayam districts at a premium of ₹99 for the peak summer months of April and May this year.

ERCMPU will meet half of the total expense through premiums and the rest of the money in the policy was pooled in as the share of beneficiaries. The disbursal amount is based on the number of days when mercury soared above the stipulated limit. Aluva taluk marked the highest amount of ₹2,000 per cow, followed by Chavakkad (₹1,000), Kunnamkulam and Idukki (₹400) and Peerumedu (₹200).

