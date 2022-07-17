Milk product prices to go up

The price of milk products will go up with 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) being imposed on the products. The milk prices will remain steady.

Sources in the Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers' Union (ERCMPU) said the new prices would come into effect on Monday.

Dairy farmers have demanded that the price of milk should be increased to meet the rising input cost in the recent months. “The price of feed has touched nearly ₹1,500 per 50-kg bag and it is unaffordable for ordinary farmers, who depend on dairy farming for a living,” said sources in the milk federation, which represents thousands of farmers in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki and Kottayam districts.

ERCMPU Chairman John Theruvath said that about 83% of the business turnover of the regional milk union was being repaid to the dairy farmers. He said efforts would be made to ensure that the farmers received subsidy support throughout the year. The Ernakulam region of the milk union distributes around 4.29 lakh litres of milk from five of its processing plants with a total capacity of 6.5 lakh litres.