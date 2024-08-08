GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Milk price incentive for cooperatives for Onam, I-Day celebrations

Published - August 08, 2024 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) will provide an additional ₹10 per litre as an incentive to over 1,000 Anand-model cooperatives in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Idukki during Independence Day and Onam celebrations. The offer is valid from August 11 to September 30, according to ERCMPU chairman M.T. Jayan.

Half of the total incentive amount (₹5 per litre) will be allocated to farmers who supply milk to the union. The cooperatives’ daily expenses will be covered by ₹4 per litre, with the remaining ₹1 per litre reserved as the regional union’s share for cooperative members. ERCMPU plans to distribute a total of ₹12 crore over 50 days to its members across the four districts.

Kochi / Kerala / dairy

