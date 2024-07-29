Milk cooperative offers subsidy on silage feed

Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union will distribute silage feed at subsidised rates to dairy farmers affiliated to the milk cooperative societies under the union in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki districts. Each 50-kg packet of silage will contain finely-cut maize of high quality without preservatives or chemicals, the union authorities said here on Monday.

Milk societies, which supply more than 40% of the milk procured from farmers to the regional union, will be eligible for a subsidy of ₹2 a kg. The rich-moist silage fodder would be distributed to the cooperatives according to their needs, ERCMPU chairman M. T. Jayan said. The price for the silage per kilogram (after the subsidy) is ₹6.82 in Ernakulam district, ₹6.72 in Thrissur, ₹6.92 in Kottayam and ₹7.07 in Idukki. The silage food for additional requirements will be made available without subsidy.

As part of measures to support farmers, ERCMPU will provide 50 paisa extra a litre to farmers from whom 40 litres or more of milk is procured daily by the cooperatives, Mr. Jayan added. ERCMPU distributed dividends (3% of the share value) for 2022-23. The amount was disbursed while paying members the price of milk sold during the June 11-20 period, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.