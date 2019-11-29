The 10th edition of Military Photo Exhibition was jointly inaugurated by Rear Admiral R.J. Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, and T.J. Vinod, MLA, at Centre Square Mall, Ernakulam.
A total of 96 photographs taken in diverse locations across the country, but all depicting activities associated with the military, are on display at the venue. The exhibition is conducted annually as a part of Navy Week activities, under the joint aegis of Southern Naval Command and Press Club of Ernakulam.
The exhibition will continue till December 1.
