Military photo exhibition in Kochi

The latest edition of the military photo exhibition jointly organised by the Ernakulam Press Club and the Southern Naval Command got under way at LuLu Mall at Edappally on Saturday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Hibi Eden, MP, and Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar, Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST). Film director Major Ravi was the chief guest.

A total of 97 photos taken by 39 photojournalists are on display at the exhibition. The naval band performed at the venue. The exhibition is set to end on Sunday.