Military delegation visits CSML operations centre

Members from Saudi Arabia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka in team

A high-level delegation of military officials from India, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia and Nepal at the integrated command control and communications centre of CSML, Kochi.

Members from Saudi Arabia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka in team

KOCHI

A high-level delegation comprising 11 senior military officials from Indian Armed Forces and Saudi Arabia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka visited Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and interacted with the team.

The delegates are undergoing the National Securities and Strategic Studies course being offered by the National Defence College, New Delhi, and the visit was part of the activities of the course.

The team visited the Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (IC4) at CSML. Other traffic, security and surveillance systems being implemented by CSML were also demonstrated to the team.

Shanavas S., CEO, CSML, along with the CSML team, briefed the delegates on the major works being executed by CSML. The delegates were particularly interested to know more about the waste management project that was in the pipeline and how it would be monitored from the IC4 centre.

They shared their experiences from other cities they visited and enquired about the plan to sustain and maintain the projects being implemented by CSML and provided ideas for revenue generation and improving the economy. The team was led by Brigadier A.K. Pundir. Senior IAS officer Ashok Kumar Singh was the coordinator of the delegation.