Migrant workers gear up to take literacy exam under ‘Changathy’ programme

February 04, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated February 05, 2023 12:22 am IST - KOCHI

For 172 migrant workers set to gather in Kadungalloor panchayat on Sunday, ways to crack the exam they are set to take soon are likely to remain on top of their mind.

They constitute the third batch of ‘Changathy’, the three-month literacy programme for migrants under the Kerala State Literacy Mission (KSLM) in Ernakulam district. The informal gathering along with their family members is meant to give them confidence to face the exam and to enlighten them on the significance of pursuing education in a relaxed atmosphere. The exam is likely to be held next month.

“Migrant workers from West Bengal dominate the programme. Most of them are youngsters, and they are enthusiastic about the course, which covers both Malayalam and Hindi. It helps them better communicate at their workplace and in their daily interactions with the local community,” said Deepa James, coordinator, District Literacy Mission.

Awareness classes by Education and Excise departments will also be held in connection with the event.

Classes as part of the course are held in six wards in the panchayat mostly on Sundays and during evenings depending on the convenience of participants. The course is being conducted using a special textbook, Hamari Malayalam.

“We have roped in six instructors with proficiency in Hindi and Malayalam for conducting classes in each ward. The wards for conducting classes were selected on the basis of a survey to identify areas with the greatest concentration of migrant population,” said Ms. James.

While those clearing the literacy course are open to pursue the fourth equivalent course of the KSLM, none of the beneficiaries of the course from any of the previous batches has ventured to do so till now. The floating nature of the migrant population has been cited as one of the primary reasons hindering their further education.

The programme was initially launched in Ernakulam in 2018 with Perumbavoor, with the greatest concentration of migrant population, chosen in the first year. This was followed by Nedumbassery panchayat the next year.

It was disrupted in the years since 2020 owing to the pandemic. The latest batch was launched in November.

