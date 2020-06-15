Migrant workers gather, hoping to return home

Several migrant workers gathered at the EMS Municipal Town Hall at Perumbavoor on Monday morning, anticipating that they might be able to register and take a train to their home towns.

The Perumbavoor police denied reports of the police resorting to lathicharge to disperse the workers. “Nearly 3,000 workers had assembled at the town hall though there was no registration for Shramik Special trains from here today,” said C. Jayakumar, Circle Inspector, Perumbavoor.

Registrations even for workers from nearby areas takes place at the town hall, and workers assemble there every morning, even when there are no trains. Some workers come regularly from districts like Kollam and Alappuzha as well, he added.

“We generally ask them to return. There was no incidence of lathicharge,” Mr. Jayakumar said. People who had assembled expected trains to Assam and West Bengal.

“With no clarity on registration and train schedule, people were waiting at the town hall from as early as 2 a.m. on Monday morning,” said Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development. “Workers come to the hall every morning having ended their arrangements with employers or landlords. If there is no train that day, they have nowhere else to return to,” he added.