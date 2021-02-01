Migrant worker killed in drunken brawl

Kochi

01 February 2021 00:33 IST

A worker from West Bengal was allegedly killed by his room-mate from the same State, following a drunken brawl, at Ambalamedu on Sunday evening.

The Ambalamedu police said Utpal Bala had been charged with hitting Biswajith Mitra, 36, from Harkuli, West Bengal, following a brawl in an inebriated condition. He was arrested, while the body of the victim was shifted to Taluk Hospital, Thripunithura.

