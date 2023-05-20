Migrant worker falls to death from an under-construction building

May 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

A migrant worker died after he fell from the 17th floor of a building under construction near Kunnara Park, Vytilla, on Saturday around 9 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Amarjith Kumar, 20, of Gopalganj in Bihar. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Maradu police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Kuruppampady police on charge of breaking into a house and stealing money and gold ornaments.

The arrested was identified as Rajan, 43, of Kottpady. He is accused of stealing five sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹3,000 from a house on the afternoon of May 17.

According to the police, the accused used to roam around in his autorickshaw identifying potential targets and then fled in the vehicle after the theft. He was released on bail in another theft case just 10 days before he got involved in the instant case. He has undergone prison terms in various theft cases, the police said.