HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Migrant worker falls to death from an under-construction building

The Bihar native fell from the 17th floor of a building near Kunnara Park in Vytilla

May 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A migrant worker died after he fell from the 17th floor of a building under construction near Kunnara Park, Vytilla, on Saturday around 9 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Amarjith Kumar, 20, of Gopalganj in Bihar. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Maradu police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Kuruppampady police on charge of breaking into a house and stealing money and gold ornaments.

The arrested was identified as Rajan, 43, of Kottpady. He is accused of stealing five sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹3,000 from a house on the afternoon of May 17.

According to the police, the accused used to roam around in his autorickshaw identifying potential targets and then fled in the vehicle after the theft. He was released on bail in another theft case just 10 days before he got involved in the instant case. He has undergone prison terms in various theft cases, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.