Migrant labour camps under police watch

The police have decided to intensify their surveillance over migrant labour camps in the wake of two recent incidents in which migrant workers tried to stage street protests and attack policemen seeking a quick return to their home States.

Apart from the already appointed home guards, more policemen will be posted to monitor the activities in labour camps.

According to the police, both the protests at Perambra and Payyoli were well planned. They also suspect the role of outsiders in inciting the protests. Nine migrant workers have been quizzed in this connection. Their social media connections too have been checked to track the suspected individuals. Cases have been registered against some of the migrant workers who attacked the police.

In Kozhikode district, there are 25,000-odd migrant labourers who stay back in various labour camps now. The return of over 6,000 labourers has already been facilitated by the district administration using the railway special service. Preparation is also on to facilitate the return of more migrants from various taluks.

Officials attached to the migrant labourers’ welfare committee say there is no shortage of food or other essential service in any of the labour camps in the district with the full-fledged functioning of community kitchens and other charity services. The policemen too are part of these activities.

Work in construction sector

With the relaxations in the lockdown, the construction sector has started offering work for the migrants. Labour Department officials say there are many migrant workers who have given up their plan to go back to their home States considering the positive changes in the sector.

Policemen who monitor various labour camps in Kozhikode city say the lockdown days have actually helped them prepare an authentic list of migrants staying in labour camps and initiate measures to issue them identity cards. The cards will be a valid proof for those who stay back in Kozhikode district after the lockdown days to claim various government benefits and other services.