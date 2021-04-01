Migrant held with brown sugar

Excise officials on Thursday arrested a migrant worker allegedly with 18g of brown sugar.

The arrested man was identified as Chalam Sheikh, 33, of West Bengal. He was nabbed from Chalakkal at Aluva. Excise sources said that he was selling the stuff in small lots for ₹500 mostly to migrant workers and youngsters. Around 35 such small packs worth lakhs were allegedly seized from him.

Sheikh had several drug peddling cases against him and had even served jail terms. He had been living with his family at a rented house.

A special squad formed by Deputy Excise Commissioner T. A. Ashokkumar to rein in drug movement during the election season made the arrest. He was produced in court and remanded.

A team led by Excise Circle Inspector G. Krishnakumar, Inspector Roy M. Jacob, preventive officers C. B. Ranju and P. K. Gopi and civil excise officers M. M. Arunkumar, Sajo Varghese, P. G. Anoop, P. S. Basanthkumar, N. L. Akhil, and Biju Paul made the arrest.