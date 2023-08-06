Migrant girl’s murder: police teams sent to Bihar, Delhi

August 06, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - KOCHI

Two teams led by as many sub inspectors have been sent to Delhi and Bihar as the special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged brutal abuse and murder of a five-year-old migrant girl expanded the probe beyond the State borders.

This was after a meeting chaired by DIG A. Srinivas and attended by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar to take stock of the progress of the probe at the district police headquarters. The accused, Asafaq Alam, remains in police custody till August 10.

The team headed to Bihar will verify the background of the accused, who is from that State, threadbare and look at his potential criminal antecedents. The police have not yet received details of any criminal cases in which he was involved in Bihar.

The team bound for Delhi will collect details of the case registered against the accused by the Ghazipur Dairy Farm police in 2018. Among other charges, the police had in that case invoked the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The SIT is likely to collect evidence at the crime scene with the accused shortly in addition to recreating the crime complete with a dummy. The evidence collection was not easy considering the popular resentment against the accused.

The police surgeon who conducted post-mortem had inspected the crime scene, which was not very common, on Friday, while the mother of the victim had identified the dress of her daughter.

The victim had gone missing from her home near Aluva Garage on July 28 around 3 p.m., and her body was located at an abandoned spot in the Aluva market the next day.

