Migrant girl’s death at Perumbavoor: Kerala human rights panel seeks report from police

February 13, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has registered a suo moto case following the drowning of a four-year-old migrant girl after she fell into a wastewater pit at a plywood factory at Allapra in Kuttipadam near Perumbavoor.

Commission Chairman Antony Dominic directed the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) and the District Labour Officer to submit a detailed report on the incident in four weeks.

Asmina, the daughter of a migrant woman working at the plywood unit, died after falling into the uncovered pit last Friday. The pit was around four-feet-deep.