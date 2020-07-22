Migrant children who left State back on learning track

Nearly 50% of the migrant children enrolled in public schools across Ernakulam, who had to leave their classes unfinished and accompany parents to their home States following the COVID-19 crisis, are now back on the learning track.

Concerted efforts by volunteers behind the district administration’s Roshni educational project for migrant children and sustained efforts to maintain the quality of learning modules seem to have encouraged parents to access online modules even while remaining in rural areas in other States including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar.

The Hindu had reported on July 15 that children from 92 migrant families in Ernakulam had left the State following the crisis. About 950 migrant children have been enrolled in nearly 35 schools under the fourth phase of the project being implemented jointly by the Education Department, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and the district administration using the corporate social responsibility funds of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

“As per our latest estimates, nearly 66 migrant children who had left the State are now watching the daily learning modules sent through messaging platforms. Parents are keen to continue their children’s education even after going back to their home States,” said C.K. Prakash, general coordinator of Roshni.

Jayasree Kulakkunnath, academic coordinator of the project, said that the learning process aided by code-switching as a main pedagogical tool (involving a speaker alternating between two or more languages in the context of a single conversation) had helped enhance language and learning capabilities of migrant children.

“For online sessions, our 36 volunteers ensure that parents are also part of the process. They collect feedback on video and audio modules sent via WhatsApp from both the children and their parents on a regular basis. They watch the online sessions for Classes 1 to 7 telecast in the Victers channel on all working days and prepare innovative modules based on feedback from school teachers and resource persons,” she said.

Roshni volunteers here visit homes of migrant children who don’t have access to smartphones or face difficulties in watching sessions owing to connectivity issues. They also cater for the kids of workers who take them along to their workplaces.