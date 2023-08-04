Migrant children to get arts and sports training under Roshni project in Ernakulam

August 04, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOCHI

At a review meeting of the Roshni education project for migrant children in Ernakulam, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said steps would be taken to give arts and sports training to the children under the project. This is in the wake of the assessment that training in arts and sports would help better the children’s discipline, said a communication issued by the Public Relations department.

Sports kits will be procured under the scheme and breakfast will be given to everyone. It was also suggested at the meeting that expert teachers should be appointed after proper screening to handle classes under Roshni, which is being implemented with the support of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

A total of 8,121 students are enrolled under the scheme in Classes I to X in the current academic year. The services of volunteers with expertise in Odiya, Bengali and Marathi would be used to familiarise migrant children with lessons in the State school curriculum with a view to raising the project to the level at which it functioned in pre-COVID times, said the communication.

Roshni general coordinator C.K. Prakash, District Education Deputy Director Honey G. Alexander, and BPCL representative Elizabeth David attended the meeting.