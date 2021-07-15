Migrant children put up sterling show

‘Roshni’ project helps them achieve academic enhancement

Children of migrant workers in Ernakulam, who received a boost through the “Roshni” academic enhancement programme, came out with flying colours in the SSLC examination.

Five of the 18 such students in SNHS, Thrikkanarvattom, won A Plus in all subjects. They were part of the Roshni project initiated by the district administration for the academic enhancement of children of migrant workers. The students included Sakshi Rajpurohit, Vivek Kumar, Vishnu Prasanth, Noor Alam Khan, and Roshan Kumar. “It’s a proud moment for us as these children won A Plus in all subjects. Nearly 140 children of migrant workers are enrolled in Classes 1 to 10 in our school,” said Bindu J., Headmistress. “The educational volunteers under the Roshni project had helped the students in achieving this success,” she said.

Kishan Chand, a student of Govt. HSS, Muppathadam, was on cloud nine after the results were published. He won A Plus in all subjects. “I am planning to take the bio-maths combination for Plus One class. My ambition is to become a doctor,” he said. Shyam Dhav Saroj, his father, said that he wanted his son to pursue his higher studies and secure a good job. A pani puri vendor, Shyam had settled here two-and-a-half decades ago. “We are now staying in Pathalam,” he said.

Four children of migrant workers in VHSS, Irumpanam, won A Plus in all subjects. They included Kabitha Kandi, Sujatha Kandi, Mahendar Thakurdas, and Ubaidulla Ansari. The Roshni project had hit a roadblock in the new academic year as the revised funding proposal did not receive the support from the district administration.

Nearly 40 educational volunteers associated with the project had not received their salary from November last to March this year owing to the deadlock. The General Education Department had sought a report from the authorities on how to resume the project. About 1,250 children of migrant workers enrolled in Classes 1 to 7 across 40 government and aided schools had received the benefit of the programme amidst the pandemic situation last year.