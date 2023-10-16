Mid-day meal scheme: HC slams govt. for not solving payment issue

October 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday slammed the State government for not coming up with a plan to solve the issue of non-payment to school headmasters for the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in the state.

When a petition filed by erala Pradesh Teachers’s Association and headmasters of three schools came up for hearing, Justice T.R. Ravi observed that as for the question regarding the burdening of headmasters, there was still no clear answer from the government.

The court had last time pointed out that the government order issued on August 01,2012, had specifically stated that the amounts required for meeting the expenses of the noon meal scheme should be made available in advance by e-transfer to the school headmasters, so that, there will be no hiccups in implementing the scheme. Since the scheme never postulated that the expenses were to be met by the school headmasters, a situation could not be created whereby they are unnecessarily burdened.