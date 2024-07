A day after Microsoft cloud outage disrupted a whole range of services, its effects lingered on July 20 with cancellation of flights from Cochin International Airport to Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. A communication from the airport said that these cancellations were due to the backlog of Friday’s outage. However, the communication added, check-in systems of affected airlines had come back to normal on Saturday.

