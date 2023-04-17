ADVERTISEMENT

Micro enterprises conclave in Kochi on April 22

April 17, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a micro enterprises conclave here on April 22 as part of the Kudumbashree Mission’s 25th anniversary celebrations. The conclave will start at 11 a.m. at Samagra International Convention Centre at Kalamassery.

The aim of the conclave was to discuss raising micro enterprises to a higher level and starting new ventures, said a communication here. Seminars, panel discussions, sharing of entrepreneurial experiences, honouring of achievers, and introduction of new technologies and equipment will be part of the programme.

The She Starts Campaign will also be launched on the occasion. The campaign aims at launching 1.5 lakh new enterprises in three years and generating three lakh jobs.

The Startup Village Entrepreneurship Programme will be launched in new blocks at Nemam, Vettikkavala, Alangad, Thrithala, and Thaliparamba along with some other blocks. Around 1,500 participants are expected at the conclave.

