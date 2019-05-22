MGU’s PG courses to go by outcome-based method

All postgraduate programmes offered by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in the new academic year will be based on the outcome-based learning, teaching and evaluation system.

The varsity has almost completed the revision of its curriculum based on the new method proposed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the State Higher Education Council.

“Details of the outcome-based education curriculum framework will be uploaded on the varsity website soon. The new approach will be applicable to all postgraduate programmes offered by the varsity and its affiliated colleges,” said R. Pragash, Syndicate member and convener of the exam sub-committee.

The curriculum is based on synchronising the existing teaching and learning activities to ascertain students’ expectations of the programme. The fundamental premise of the method is to specify what students completing a particular programme of study are expected to understand and do at the end of the programme.

Dr. Pragash said teachers were offered training in the proposed method. They will prepare question banks for various postgraduate exams. The outcome-based education system envisages a student-centric teaching and learning methodology in which the course delivery and assessment are planned to achieve its stated objectives and outcomes. It also focuses on measuring the student’s performance at various levels.

A crucial component of the method is the training in assessment methods (AMs), suitable for assessing the attainment level of Intended Learning Outcomes (ILO). The assessment methods will be based on Bloom’s action verbs or stem words adequate for ascertaining the levels of understanding.

Teachers have to frame questions with action verbs of different levels of understanding. Different values have to be assigned to the levels of understanding to evaluate the demonstration in the answers as a proof of attainment of the level.

The university authorities said the approach would make the student an active learner and teacher a good facilitator.