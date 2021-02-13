MGU to expand research and learning in energy science

KOCHI

Varsity to launch M.Tech course from March

Mahatma Gandhi University has initiated steps to tap into the increasing demand for trained professionals and researchers in the field of energy science.

The School of Energy Materials will start offering an M.Tech course in Energy Science from March. The course is expected to help meet the growing demand for young researchers in the area. “The M.Tech course will equip students with skills necessary to be successful in the area of sustainable energy science,” said Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas.

“There is shortage of trained manpower in the energy sector. We are going to provide the best of training to the faculty members and students,” said Mr. Thomas, who is also the honorary director of the School of Energy Materials.

The intake for the course is 10 initially. The first two semesters include classes and lab sessions at the main campus of the university. The next two semesters will be held abroad. Students will have the opportunity to conduct research at international labs following the memorandums of understanding signed by the university with higher educational and research institutions abroad. They will receive fellowship to complete the course in international universities.

Some of the areas of study include fundamentals of thermodynamics, material characterisation techniques, polymers and nano-composites, basics of nanoscience and technology, and nuclear energy technology.

Mr. Thomas said the varsity’s International and Inter-University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology has stepped up research for the development of various novel high performance polymer nano-composite materials for electromagnetic interference shielding applications.

The research team at the centre had bagged a patent for developing polymer nano-composite materials having the capacity to block electromagnetic waves emitted by mobile phones. The material can be used as a protector against the electromagnetic radiations from mobile phones and other electronic gadgets.