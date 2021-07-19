MGU submits plan for e-solution for services

Platform to ensure seamless delivery of processes from admission to evaluation and distribution of degree certificates

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has submitted a proposal of ₹8 crore to the government for implementing a comprehensive digital software application-cum-learning management system that will offer seamless delivery of various processes from admission to evaluation and distribution of degree certificates online.

The proposal envisages an integrated system enabling an end-to-end digital solution for all the services being provided by the university. “The software application-cum-learning management system will be of immense help in bringing modules like admission, academics, evaluation, publication of results and distribution of the degree certificates online,” said Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas.

The project proposal stated that the system would help in conducting the proposed online degree, certificate and diploma programmes of the university. The digital platform will also serve in providing the innovation repository for the government’s young innovators’ programme initiated by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC).

Mr. Thomas said the system would provide comprehensive data on the varsity’s affiliated colleges in a single click. It would help in improved planning and efficient interaction between the institutions and the varsity, he said.

The online platform will have mobile apps, facilities for digital payment of fee, and other services meant for students and teachers. It will have provision to carry out a quality assessment programme that includes rating of the academic services being offered to the students and feedback from teachers on various programmes. The project implementation time is expected to be six months to one year.

The project proposal pointed out that the system would help in increasing the gross enrolment ratio in the higher education sector in the State by speeding up various processes such as admission, conduct of exams, and valuation of answer scripts. The shift to online mode would help achieve the goal, it said.