MGU plans online linkage with industry

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) is planning to launch an online linkage with the industry to foster innovation and research among faculty members and students.

The move comes close on the heels of the institution’s decision to scale up research output and innovation by at least 10% in the next five years.

“The online linkage will provide the industry a chance to connect better with researchers. It will be a programme that will not be confined to faculty members and students alone. Stakeholders in affiliated institutions will also be part of the venture,” said R. Pragash, Syndicate member. The varsity has already announced an online platform for its researchers, where they will explore the possibilities of undertaking joint work in select areas. The online platform will have details on academic and infrastructure facilities in each research centre. It will also have information related to research equipment available in each centre, besides research projects being undertaken.

Dr. Pragash said a separate online linkage would connect researchers and the industry.

“We will urge the industry to take a look at the research being done by our teachers and students. Researchers and industrial houses could work out collaborations for mutual benefit and growth,” he added. The initiative will focus on fostering innovation and extending support to innovative minds in university departments and affiliated colleges. The varsity’s researchers, who have earned patents, will be encouraged to enter into talks with companies that could raise their ideas into the product level.

Researchers who have already developed prototypes could search for industries that could help in marketing the products. The varsity’s Business Innovation and Incubation Centre will play a key role in the venture by sharing its expertise in supporting innovators. It will also offer guidance to researchers in areas like IPR management, technology commercialisation, and government schemes/policies on innovation.