MGU moves SC against HC order to cancel appointment of Rekha Raj 

Decision after consultations with Department of Higher Education

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has approached the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court’s decision to cancel the appointment of writer and Dalit activist Rekha Raj as Assistant Professor in the School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court had cancelled the appointment saying that there were irregularities in the appointment process. It is learnt that Ms. Rekha Raj has filed a separate petition before the apex court to nullify the order of the Division Bench.

The varsity decided to challenge the High Court ruling after consultations with the Department of Higher Education.

The Division Bench had directed the university to appoint Nisha Velappan Nair, who was placed second in the rank list, after it cancelled Ms. Raj’s appointment. Ms. Nair had alleged lapses in the selection process in her petition.

The university took the position that it held the right to make relaxations in rules pertaining to the appointment of Associate Professor while pointing out that the selection of Ms. Raj was made as per norms.