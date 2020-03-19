MGU law students in a spot over exams

KOCHI

19 March 2020 00:35 IST

Outstation candidates want fourth semester tests postponed

The decision of the Mahatma Gandhi University to commence the fourth semester examinations for LL.B courses in its affiliated colleges on April 1 has put the students of Government Law College, Ernakulam, especially those residing in other districts, in a spot. A third-year student residing in Malappuram said the applications (without fine) for the exam had to reach the university office in Kottayam by March 21. “I am staying in Areekode, where a COVID-19 case has been confirmed. Most of my family members are not venturing out of the home in view of the health scare,” he said.

The student said many students residing outside Ernakulam will have to use public transport to reach the campus within two days to submit the application for the examination. “We will be in for trouble if the hostel is not re-opened. It was closed following a government directive after the COVID-19 scare. The exams are to begin in 10 days. We will be forced to travel on the days before each exam, if the hostel is not re-opened,” he said.

The college authorities said that they had not yet received any complaints from students requesting postponement of the exams. “We cannot do anything as the exam dates are fixed by the university authorities. However, the hostel that was shut down following the government directive will have to be re-opened to accommodate the students during the exam period,” they said.

