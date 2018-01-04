MGU gets govt nod to buy high-speed printers

The government has given its nod for affiliated colleges of Mahatma Gandhi University to purchase high-speed printers as part of the varsity decision to deliver question papers of undergraduate examinations online from May.

The government has cleared the varsity proposal seeking permission to buy high-speed printers using the funds available under the personal deposit account of the affiliated colleges.

“We hope that the online delivery of question papers for various undergraduate exams can be launched from May onwards. The affiliated institutions will be able to take printouts of the required question papers using the high-speed printers,” said R. Pragash, Syndicate member and convener of its examination committee.

Each printer is expected to cost around ₹2 lakh. Mr. Pragash said that 17 question paper sets having four pages each could be printed in a minute using the high-speed printers.

Online delivery of question papers

The varsity had already rolled out its online delivery of question papers for its postgraduate examinations. The varsity could deliver the question papers online for about 425 subjects after the project was implemented in the nearly 140 affiliated colleges offering postgraduate programmes.

The varsity found that the online delivery of question papers has helped in reducing the financial expenses required for the manual processing of the entire printing, packing and distribution of question papers to the affiliated colleges. It has also improved the overall efficiency of conducting examinations besides ensuring that exams were held and completed without any delay.

The authorities had strengthened security measures to ensure the transparency and secrecy of exams by asking managements to set up surveillance cameras in the office of the Principal of all affiliated colleges. The entire proceedings related to the online delivery and printing of question papers will be recorded.

The colleges were also told to avail themselves of the services of multiple-internet service providers as part of the online delivery of question papers to ensure that an alternative line was available if the other develops any technical snag.