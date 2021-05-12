MGU for common online platform for exams

Varsity to submit detailed proposal to Higher Education Minister

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has recommended a common online platform for holding examinations of four universities in the State amid fears that the worsening pandemic crisis may lead to an inordinate delay in the conduct of offline examinations.

The proposal for a common online platform emerged as a possible alternative to overcome uncertainties over the timely conduct of offline examinations during the pandemic. “Our idea is to have a common online platform for Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Kannur and Calicut universities that have a huge number of affiliated colleges. We cannot rule out further delay in the conduct of offline exams in view of the possible third or fourth wave,” said Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had also asked universities not to conduct offline examinations in May. A review will be done to decide whether it can be held in June.

Maintaining that the varsity would place a detailed proposal before the incumbent Minister of Higher Education, Prof. Thomas said varsities could join hands in developing a common online platform internally or opt to buy software that enables the conduct of online exams. “Other universities in the country and abroad have already started such initiatives, as we cannot predict when the pandemic situation will improve,” he said.

On the possible hurdles to the conduct of a common online exam, Prof. Thomas pointed out that all logistical issues could be worked out jointly by the partnering universities. “Universities will require financial assistance from the government for either developing a common platform or to purchase software for holding online exams,” he said.

However, the Vice Chancellor clarified that the practical sessions for various courses could be conducted offline only. “It could be held as and when the pandemic situation improves. But we need not wait to hold offline exams for long and consider having them online considering the future of students,” he said.