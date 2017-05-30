MGU courses: 44% seats in Ernakulam colleges

Close to 44% seats for undergraduate programmes offered by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) for the new academic year are available in colleges in Ernakulam.

Of the 55,000 seats in its affiliated institutions, 24,457 are offered by colleges in the district. Over 8,850 seats come under the General Category, while the intake capacity under the management category is 10,305. There are 695 seats under the community quota. According to university guidelines, 100% seats in government colleges have to be filled through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Seventy per cent of seats in aided colleges and 50% in unaided colleges will also be available under the single window system. Meanwhile, community merit quota and management quota seats will be filled by the managements concerned.

CBSE students

The varsity has extended the last date for online registration for undergraduate courses under CAP till June 3. The move comes following a directive of a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court to the government to extend the last date for submission of applications for admission to Plus Two courses in higher secondary schools by three working days after the declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X results.

CAP officials said the extension of the online registration process would benefit students from CBSE and ICSE streams.

As many as 4,269 CBSE students had registered online by 4 p.m. on Monday for the centralised allotment for undergraduate courses after the board declared the Class 12 results on Sunday.

The number is likely to cross 10,000 by the time the window for online registration closes on June 3, they added.

The trial allotment list will be published on June 7. Officials said the first allotment list would be published on June 13.