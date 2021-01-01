MGU colleges set for partial reopening from January 4

Colleges to decide on shifts for compliance with safety protocol

Colleges affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU)are gearing up for partial reopening of classes from Monday.

The varsity has asked college managements to arrange the academic sessions in accordance with the guidelines for reopening colleges issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Only 50% of students of a class need to be present on a day in tune with the infrastructural facilities available. Colleges can decide on shifts to ensure compliance with the safety protocol.

There should be at least five hours of offline teaching in case there are two shifts daily. Classes will be held from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Managements can opt for either of the timings that include 8.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., if they are not adopting the shift system. Teachers are expected to be present on the campus during the timings to be implemented by each college. They need to be present only during the shift timings. Care should be taken during laboratory sessions. Each department can decide on the portions to be taught offline and online and present its plan before the college council for approval.

The college authorities have to ensure that students do not crowd or share food. Attendance will not be compulsory. Hostels and canteens can function in line with the Health Department guidelines. Managements should submit the time table for the sessions before the university authorities by January 7.

Saturdays (except public holidays) will be working days till March to bridge the gap in the sessions. College councils can decide the time table for sessions on Saturday.

A COVID-19 monitoring committee comprising the principal, representatives of teachers, students, parents, and non-teaching staff and the health inspector should be formed in each college.