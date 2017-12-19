MGU certificates to have VC’s digital signature

Soon, degree certificates printed by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) will have the digital signature of its Vice-Chancellor.

The decision to have the electronically-generated signature of the Vice-Chancellor is expected to cut down the delay in issuing degree certificates .

“There were days when I had signed hundreds of certificates at one go. Once the digital signature device is in place, more than 100 certificates can be printed at a time,” said Vice-Chancellor Babu Sebastian.

The certificates sporting the electronically-generated signature of the Vice-Chancellor is expected to be issued from March next year. Mr. Sebastian said a proposal in this regard had been placed before the academic council for approval.

The device is designed in such a manner that the Vice-Chancellor can operate it in person. First, he has to place his thumb on a scanner for the computer to confirm that it is the Vice-Chancellor who is operating the system. Subsequently, he has to key in the user name and password. Again, before giving command for printing certificates, he has to get his thumb scanned again for a final confirmation of identity.

According to varsity officials, the Vice-Chancellor has to manually sign a form that specifies the number of certificates printed as well as the time of printing. The objective of the procedure is to ensure that the system is tamper-proof.

The device will be placed right next to the Vice-Chancellor’s desk, and it cannot, under any circumstance, be taken out of his chamber to print certificates. The Syndicate has approved a proposal submitted by the varsity system administrator after analysing the digital signature system being followed at Kerala University.

The initiative is part of the e-campus programmes being implemented by the varsity.

The varsity has already launched the online delivery of question papers to its affiliated colleges. The payment of fee and other-related services have also been made digital. The authorities are now considering a proposal to conduct select examinations in online mode.

The move forms part of efforts to digitalise the examination system at its affiliated colleges. Accordingly, MCA and MBA examinations will be held online in the first phase. The initiative is likely to be rolled out by the academic year 2018-19.